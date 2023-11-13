iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stake Raised by Providence First Trust Co

Providence First Trust Co lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,687 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 5.5% of Providence First Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Providence First Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $10,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Steph & Co. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $93.64. 1,542,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,656,365. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.58 and a 52-week high of $101.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.36.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

