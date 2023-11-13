iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by Pecaut & CO.

Pecaut & CO. decreased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Pecaut & CO.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 173.3% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU traded down $0.32 on Monday, hitting $96.36. The company had a trading volume of 55,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,650. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $83.08 and a 12-month high of $101.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.53.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $0.3992 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

