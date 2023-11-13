iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO) Stock Position Lifted by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO – Free Report) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 367,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,634 shares during the period. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Arrow Financial Corp owned approximately 0.43% of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF worth $9,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBDO. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 741.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 436,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,034,000 after purchasing an additional 384,428 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 60.2% in the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 696,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,538,000 after acquiring an additional 261,617 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 39.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 647,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,149,000 after acquiring an additional 182,275 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,998,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 520.9% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 39,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 32,991 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IBDO remained flat at $25.32 during trading on Monday. 121,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,563. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.27. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $24.95 and a 1 year high of $25.38.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (IBDO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg global index of USD denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2022 and Jan 1, 2024. IBDO was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

