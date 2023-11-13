iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS) Shares Purchased by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 344,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,318 shares during the quarter. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Arrow Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Arrow Financial Corp owned about 0.58% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF worth $8,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 343.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 9,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 7,335 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 9,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $286,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter worth $320,000.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of IBDS traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.12. The company had a trading volume of 140,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,829. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $22.80 and a 1-year high of $24.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.35.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (IBDS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between December 31, 2026 and December 16, 2027. IBDS was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.