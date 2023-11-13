iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDX) Shares Acquired by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDX – Free Report) by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 296,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,489 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp owned approximately 4.09% of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF worth $7,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 6,986 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF by 150.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 48,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 28,905 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 37,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 9,617 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 23,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IBDX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.42. The stock had a trading volume of 47,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,329. iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.67 and a fifty-two week high of $25.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.40 and a 200-day moving average of $24.10.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF (IBDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate bonds maturing between January 1, 2032 and December 15, 2032. IBDX was launched on Jun 28, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

