iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Stake Reduced by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 39.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 179,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 119,065 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $13,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 67,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,555,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period.

HYG stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $73.88. 5,643,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,545,184. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $71.68 and a 1-year high of $77.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.23. The firm has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.43.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

