iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Holdings Decreased by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,362 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Get iShares MSCI South Korea ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:EWY traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.46. 583,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,524,291. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 12 month low of $54.49 and a 12 month high of $67.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.26.

About iShares MSCI South Korea ETF

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.