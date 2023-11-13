iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,101 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $15,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tri Star Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $103.59 on Monday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.78 and a twelve month high of $108.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.11.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

