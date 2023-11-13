iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) Shares Sold by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp owned approximately 0.77% of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF worth $4,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $183,000.

Get iShares New York Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYF traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $51.58. 46,061 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,972. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.19 and a 200-day moving average of $52.38. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.15 and a 12-month high of $54.14.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.