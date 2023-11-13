iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stock Position Reduced by Holistic Financial Partners

Holistic Financial Partners lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,151 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 4.5% of Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,881,822,000 after buying an additional 223,342,974 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 478.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,668,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $407,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,116 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,744,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20,209.9% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,299,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,436 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,099,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,734,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,522 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $281.52. 354,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,379,875. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $271.60 and its 200-day moving average is $269.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $209.27 and a 12-month high of $286.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.