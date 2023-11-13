iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Holistic Financial Partners

Holistic Financial Partners cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 2.3% of Holistic Financial Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 19,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 5,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 5,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $168.73. 9,946,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,971,109. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $174.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.11. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $199.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

