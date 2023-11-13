iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank lessened its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWP. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.7% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 198.0% during the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $91.33 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $81.97 and a 52 week high of $100.93. The company has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.07.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

