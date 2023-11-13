iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Bought by IPG Investment Advisors LLC

IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.7% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 25,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 77,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,736,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Financial Life Advisors lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 177,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,569,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVE traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $157.58. 23,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,493. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.56 and its 200-day moving average is $157.55. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $141.44 and a 12-month high of $167.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.