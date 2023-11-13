iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Stock Holdings Boosted by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,473 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management owned approximately 0.05% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $11,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter.

TIP traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $103.47. The stock had a trading volume of 486,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,358,126. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.74 and a 52 week high of $111.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.11.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

