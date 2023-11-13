Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 549,800 shares, a growth of 146.3% from the October 15th total of 223,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5,498.0 days.

Isuzu Motors Trading Up 6.1 %

Shares of Isuzu Motors stock opened at $12.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.33. Isuzu Motors has a 12 month low of $11.31 and a 12 month high of $13.16.

Get Isuzu Motors alerts:

Isuzu Motors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and diesel engines and components worldwide. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and buses, and light-duty trucks; passenger pickup vehicles, pickup trucks, and SUVs; and marine and industrial engines.

Receive News & Ratings for Isuzu Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isuzu Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.