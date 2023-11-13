Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 549,800 shares, a growth of 146.3% from the October 15th total of 223,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5,498.0 days.
Isuzu Motors Trading Up 6.1 %
Shares of Isuzu Motors stock opened at $12.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.33. Isuzu Motors has a 12 month low of $11.31 and a 12 month high of $13.16.
Isuzu Motors Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Isuzu Motors
- How to Invest in Mining Stocks
- Lyft, Grab or Uber? Which stock should you ride with?
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Roblox proves that tricks aren’t just for kids
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Does Logitech earnings signal the end of tech normalization?
Receive News & Ratings for Isuzu Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isuzu Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.