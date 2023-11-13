Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Bought by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 698,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,549 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $83,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of J. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 13,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 12.5% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.52, for a total transaction of $910,042.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 581,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,357,983.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,998 shares of company stock valued at $2,721,728. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

J has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.11.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE J traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $132.90. 63,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,799. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.00 and a twelve month high of $141.16. The firm has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 17.93%.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

