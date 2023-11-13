James Hickman Acquires 74,649 Shares of Cornerstone FS plc (LON:CSFS) Stock

Cornerstone FS plc (LON:CSFS – Get Free Report) insider James Hickman purchased 74,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 13 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of £9,704.37 ($11,979.22).

Cornerstone FS Stock Down 2.0 %

CSFS stock opened at GBX 12.50 ($0.15) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 13.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 10.75. The company has a market capitalization of £7.18 million, a P/E ratio of -312.50 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 548.48, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Cornerstone FS plc has a 12 month low of GBX 5.30 ($0.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 18.50 ($0.23).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Cornerstone FS in a report on Monday, November 6th.

Cornerstone FS plc provides international payment, currency risk management, and electronic account services using its proprietary cloud-based multicurrency payments platform. The company offers foreign currency exchange and payment services to individuals and businesses. It also offers various lending options, such as import and export, invoice, bridging, asset, property, equity, grant funding, as well as unsecured lending services.

