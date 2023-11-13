Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Purchased by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,300 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden owned 0.10% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $7,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JAZZ. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 957.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 201 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8,333.3% during the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 506 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 1,500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $216,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,080.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.59, for a total transaction of $104,692.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,686 shares in the company, valued at $4,283,458.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $216,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,186 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,080.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,392 shares of company stock valued at $341,440. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

JAZZ opened at $120.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.59, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.73. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $115.97 and a 1 year high of $160.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.47.

JAZZ has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $226.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.83.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

