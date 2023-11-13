Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Stock Position Raised by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,300 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden owned 0.10% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $7,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JAZZ. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,736 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $547,000. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 40,005 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,228,000 after acquiring an additional 18,628 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 118.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,130 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 6,571 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $872,164,000 after buying an additional 57,949 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $120.20 on Monday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $115.97 and a fifty-two week high of $160.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on JAZZ. Bank of America raised their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $226.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James began coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Insider Buying and Selling at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $216,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,186 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,080.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $216,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,186 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,080.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 750 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.59, for a total value of $104,692.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,686 shares in the company, valued at $4,283,458.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,392 shares of company stock worth $341,440 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.