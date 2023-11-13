JMP Securities Initiates Coverage on V2X (NYSE:VVX)

Research analysts at JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 55.28% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of V2X from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of V2X from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Shares of NYSE VVX opened at $41.86 on Monday. V2X has a twelve month low of $36.45 and a twelve month high of $56.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -39.12 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.66 million. V2X had a positive return on equity of 11.00% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that V2X will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in V2X by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,101,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,466,000 after acquiring an additional 77,530 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in V2X by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,411,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,060,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of V2X by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 449,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of V2X by 12.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 438,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,423,000 after purchasing an additional 47,415 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of V2X by 116.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 299,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,834,000 after purchasing an additional 161,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients in the United States and internationally. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, and civilian clients.

