Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Stock Holdings Cut by Arjuna Capital

Arjuna Capital reduced its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 64.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,500 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Haverford Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 302,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 101,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,097,000 after purchasing an additional 15,872 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter worth $321,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 49.8% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 440,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,991,000 after acquiring an additional 146,410 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 468.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 32,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after buying an additional 26,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. HSBC upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total value of $5,411,496.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 979,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,309,978.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

JCI traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.80. The company had a trading volume of 755,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,942,938. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $70.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.84. The company has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.27.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 49.50%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

