Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $196,000 Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp decreased its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 1,315.8% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 504.0% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.02, for a total value of $819,140.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,682 shares in the company, valued at $781,927.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.02, for a total value of $819,140.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,682 shares in the company, valued at $781,927.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 12,970 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total transaction of $1,613,597.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,953,919.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,770 shares of company stock worth $6,158,614 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PSX. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.33.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $113.44 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.06 and a 200-day moving average of $106.65. The company has a market cap of $49.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $89.74 and a 1-year high of $125.19.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 23.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.33%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

