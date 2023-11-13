Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 344 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lowered its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Carrier Global by 124.2% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

CARR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Argus upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.63.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $51.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $40.28 and a 52 week high of $60.04.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.48%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

