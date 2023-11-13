Jonestrading Reaffirms Hold Rating for DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX)

Jonestrading restated their hold rating on shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Jonestrading currently has a $37.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DRRX. HC Wainwright downgraded DURECT from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Northland Securities started coverage on DURECT in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded DURECT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on DURECT from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.25.

Shares of DRRX opened at $0.53 on Thursday. DURECT has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $9.50. The company has a market capitalization of $14.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRRX. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in DURECT by 111.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 195,020 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 103,000 shares during the period. CM Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DURECT by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 525,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DURECT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of DURECT by 3,366.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 40,400 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of DURECT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. 32.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

