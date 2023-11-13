Josef El-Raghy Buys 1,000,000 Shares of AIC Mines Limited (ASX:A1M) Stock

AIC Mines Limited (ASX:A1M – Get Free Report) insider Josef El-Raghy acquired 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.30 ($0.19) per share, with a total value of A$300,000.00 ($194,805.19).

Josef El-Raghy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 8th, Josef El-Raghy purchased 250,000 shares of AIC Mines stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.34 ($0.22) per share, with a total value of A$84,250.00 ($54,707.79).

On Tuesday, September 5th, Josef El-Raghy acquired 100,000 shares of AIC Mines stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.33 ($0.21) per share, for a total transaction of A$33,000.00 ($21,428.57).

On Friday, September 1st, Josef El-Raghy bought 61,072 shares of AIC Mines stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.33 ($0.22) per share, with a total value of A$20,398.05 ($13,245.49).

On Friday, August 25th, Josef El-Raghy purchased 250,000 shares of AIC Mines stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.32 ($0.21) per share, with a total value of A$80,000.00 ($51,948.05).

AIC Mines Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

AIC Mines Company Profile

AIC Mines Limited explores for, develops, and acquires gold and copper deposits in Australia. It holds interest in the Marymia project comprising an area of approximately 3,600 square kilometers located in the Eastern Gascoyne region of Western Australia; the Eloise copper mine located in North Queensland; and interest in the Lamil project that covers an area of 1,200 square kilometers located in the Paterson Province of Western Australia.

