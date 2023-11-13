JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Holdings Reduced by Souders Financial Advisors

Souders Financial Advisors decreased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Souders Financial Advisors owned 0.06% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $13,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $940,239,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 129.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,073,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,758,000 after acquiring an additional 10,751,662 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,269,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,801,000 after acquiring an additional 8,540,248 shares in the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2,432.8% in the second quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 5,307,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,380,000 after acquiring an additional 5,098,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 218.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,369,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684,443 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

JPST stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $50.11. 652,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,624,705. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.93 and a 1-year high of $50.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.10 and a 200-day moving average of $50.12.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.