Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Shares Gap Up to $248.00

Shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $248.00, but opened at $254.00. Kadant shares last traded at $248.93, with a volume of 9,548 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on KAI. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $243.00 target price on shares of Kadant in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kadant in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Kadant alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Kadant

Kadant Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $226.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.82.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.45. Kadant had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $244.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.80 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kadant Inc. will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kadant Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. Kadant’s payout ratio is 11.84%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Thomas Andrew Blanchard sold 454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.06, for a total value of $99,453.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 672 shares in the company, valued at $147,208.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Thomas Andrew Blanchard sold 454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.06, for a total value of $99,453.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,208.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Dara F. Mitchell sold 1,307 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.73, for a total transaction of $287,187.11. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,622.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,798,693. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kadant

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Kadant by 20.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 612,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,005,000 after purchasing an additional 106,009 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc bought a new position in shares of Kadant in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,410,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Kadant by 13.3% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 568,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,444,000 after acquiring an additional 66,701 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Kadant by 3.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,608,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,399,000 after acquiring an additional 55,595 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Kadant by 521.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,960,000 after purchasing an additional 50,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.