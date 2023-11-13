Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Shares Gap Down to $20.62

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.62, but opened at $19.82. Kenon shares last traded at $19.74, with a volume of 2,790 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Kenon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.72 and a 200-day moving average of $24.23.

Kenon (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $165.00 million during the quarter. Kenon had a negative net margin of 101.51% and a negative return on equity of 25.19%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Kenon during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Kenon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kenon during the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Kenon by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Kenon in the second quarter worth $90,000. 14.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates through OPC Power Plants, CPV Group, and ZIM segments. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of solar and wind energy, and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; and provision of container liner shipping services.

