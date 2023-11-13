Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group Has $214,000 Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 212.7% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $158.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.56 and a 200-day moving average of $157.55. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $141.44 and a 1-year high of $167.62.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

