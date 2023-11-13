Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group Has $7.54 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 7.4% of Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Client First Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Client First Capital LLC now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJH opened at $243.47 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $231.49 and a 52-week high of $273.73.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.