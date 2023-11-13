Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group Sells 264 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 1.0% of Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 23.9% during the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 224,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,420,000 after buying an additional 43,223 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 78,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,755,000 after purchasing an additional 36,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $159.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $67.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.98. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $146.17 and a 1 year high of $167.33.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

