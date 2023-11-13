Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group Trims Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group lowered its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,118 shares during the quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Newmont were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NEM. CIBC cut shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Newmont in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Newmont from $53.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Argus lowered their target price on Newmont from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.05.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $219,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,251 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,177.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $219,505.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,177.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $413,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,799,866.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,049 shares of company stock worth $1,901,528. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Newmont Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $34.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.58 and a fifty-two week high of $60.08. The stock has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.07.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 7.35%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -155.34%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

