Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Given “Outperform” Rating at Wedbush

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $86.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 203.78% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on KROS. Bank of America initiated coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.20.

Keros Therapeutics Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of KROS stock traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.31. 25,686 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,353. The firm has a market capitalization of $848.17 million, a PE ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.18. Keros Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $27.02 and a 1-year high of $59.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.13.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.92) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Keros Therapeutics will post -5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Keros Therapeutics by 10.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,051,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,015,000 after acquiring an additional 372,784 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,744,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,090,000 after buying an additional 67,137 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,152,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,213,000 after acquiring an additional 531,327 shares during the period. Braidwell LP bought a new position in Keros Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $45,960,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,015,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,819,000 after buying an additional 71,744 shares during the period. 75.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological, pulmonary, and cardiovascular disorders with high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

