Kerry Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:KRYPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kerry Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:KRYPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a growth of 135.4% from the October 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Kerry Properties Price Performance

OTCMKTS KRYPF opened at $1.69 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.03. Kerry Properties has a 52 week low of $1.69 and a 52 week high of $1.69.

Get Kerry Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HSBC downgraded shares of Kerry Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd.

About Kerry Properties

(Get Free Report)

Kerry Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, investment, management, and trading of properties in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the Asia Pacific region. The company also owns and operates hotels; and provides logistics and international freight forwarding, consultancy, administrative support, project management, financial, IT system and consultancy, estate agency, and construction services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kerry Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kerry Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.