Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,498,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400,509 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $171,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 123.0% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Insider Transactions at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $1,344,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,648. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman purchased 7,050 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.95 per share, with a total value of $211,147.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 69,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,967.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $1,344,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 72,050 shares of company stock valued at $2,240,048 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KDP shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

KDP stock opened at $30.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.90. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $38.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $43.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.67.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.215 dividend. This is an increase from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.32%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.