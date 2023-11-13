Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Bought by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 435,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,200 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $13,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 83.4% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 123.0% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman purchased 7,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.95 per share, for a total transaction of $211,147.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 69,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,967.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman purchased 7,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.95 per share, for a total transaction of $211,147.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 69,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,967.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $1,344,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,800 shares in the company, valued at $564,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 72,050 shares of company stock worth $2,240,048. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KDP shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Up 0.2 %

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $30.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $43.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.67. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $38.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.90.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 9.76%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 62.32%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

