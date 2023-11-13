Kidpik (PIK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 14th.

Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.45 million during the quarter. Kidpik had a negative return on equity of 104.64% and a negative net margin of 51.79%.

Shares of NASDAQ PIK opened at $0.39 on Monday. Kidpik has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $1.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 3.49.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kidpik stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $94,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.26% of Kidpik at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kidpik Corp. operates as a subscription-based e-commerce company that sells kids apparel, footwear, and accessories. It offers apparel, including tops, bottoms, cardigans, jackets, dresses, and swimwear in knit and woven fabrications; shoes, such as sneakers, boots, sandals, and dress shoes; and accessories comprising sunglasses, jewelry, bags, socks, hats, hair goods, and other items.

