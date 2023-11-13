Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) PT Raised to C$20.50

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Free Report) had its price objective upped by National Bankshares from C$20.00 to C$20.50 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.50 to C$23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.00 to C$21.25 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$21.18.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KMP.UN
Killam Apartment REIT Stock Performance
Killam Apartment REIT Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0583 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Killam Apartment REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.
About Killam Apartment REIT
Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Killam Apartment REIT
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/6 – 11/10
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
Receive News & Ratings for Killam Apartment REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Killam Apartment REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.