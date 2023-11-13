Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) PT Raised to C$20.50

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Free Report) had its price objective upped by National Bankshares from C$20.00 to C$20.50 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.50 to C$23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.00 to C$21.25 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$21.18.

Killam Apartment REIT Stock Performance

Killam Apartment REIT Dividend Announcement

TSE:KMP.UN opened at C$17.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.22, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.03. Killam Apartment REIT has a 1 year low of C$15.36 and a 1 year high of C$19.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$17.55. The company has a market cap of C$2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0583 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Killam Apartment REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

About Killam Apartment REIT

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

