Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Acquired by Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Barrett & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of KMB stock opened at $120.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $40.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.38. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $116.32 and a 52-week high of $147.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.16 and a 200-day moving average of $130.74.

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 292.92% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $360,678.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total value of $664,835.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,394.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $360,678.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KMB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. HSBC started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.93.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

