Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Gap Up to $5.03

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.03, but opened at $5.17. Kingsoft Cloud shares last traded at $5.20, with a volume of 101,140 shares traded.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Kingsoft Cloud from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.91 and its 200-day moving average is $5.38.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.05). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 25.92% and a negative net margin of 30.85%. The business had revenue of $253.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.84 million. As a group, analysts expect that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,776,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,515,000 after purchasing an additional 76,508 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 35.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,483,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,147,000 after buying an additional 919,363 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Square Group S LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 1.6% during the second quarter. Alpha Square Group S LLC now owns 3,231,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,710,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,626,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,061,000 after acquiring an additional 160,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,080,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,967,000 after acquiring an additional 289,800 shares during the period. 17.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, storage, and delivery solutions.

