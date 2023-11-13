Kiora Pharmaceuticals’ (KPRX) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $0.60. 40,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,935. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.97. Kiora Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $8.52.

Get Kiora Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KPRX. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Kiora Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $58,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 13.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kiora Pharmaceuticals

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the United States. Its lead product is KIO-301, a potential vision-restoring small molecule, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial that acts as a photoswitch to restore vision in patients with inherited and age-related degenerative retinal diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kiora Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiora Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.