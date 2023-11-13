Koch Industries Inc. Boosts Stake in Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY)

Koch Industries Inc. raised its position in shares of Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,733,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234,354 shares during the period. Getty Images makes up approximately 35.3% of Koch Industries Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Koch Industries Inc. owned approximately 20.33% of Getty Images worth $393,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GETY. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Getty Images during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Getty Images during the first quarter worth $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Getty Images by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 8,519 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Getty Images during the third quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Getty Images during the first quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 43.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on GETY. Imperial Capital raised Getty Images from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Macquarie cut their price target on Getty Images from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 price target on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Getty Images from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Getty Images from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.24.

Getty Images Price Performance

Getty Images stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.11. The company had a trading volume of 53,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,421. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.42 and a 12-month high of $8.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Insider Activity at Getty Images

In related news, SVP Cho Mikael sold 84,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total value of $420,546.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 158,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,857.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Getty Images news, SVP Kenneth Arrigo Mainardis sold 23,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total value of $158,790.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 228,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,862.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Cho Mikael sold 84,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total transaction of $420,546.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 158,925 shares in the company, valued at $789,857.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 568,096 shares of company stock valued at $3,560,134. 13.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Getty Images

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a creator and distributor of award-winning still imagery, video, music, and multimedia products. The company provides other forms of premium digital content, including music. Its award-winning photographers and imagery help customers produce inspiring work which appears every day in the world's most influential newspapers, magazines, advertising campaigns, films, television programs, and books.

