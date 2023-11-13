Koch Industries Inc. Makes New Investment in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. MetLife accounts for approximately 0.0% of Koch Industries Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 11.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the first quarter valued at $225,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 179.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 540,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,957,000 after acquiring an additional 346,999 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 937.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 5,296 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 114.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MET shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.18.

MetLife Price Performance

MetLife stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 937,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,677,130. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $44.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.06. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.95 and a 12 month high of $77.36.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.02). MetLife had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $15.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 76.47%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

