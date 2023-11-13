Koch Industries Inc. Sells 9,791,223 Shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Koch Industries Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 67.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,800,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,791,223 shares during the period. Blue Owl Capital comprises 5.0% of Koch Industries Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Koch Industries Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Blue Owl Capital worth $55,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter worth $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OWL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Blue Owl Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.83.

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

NYSE:OWL traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.49. 452,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,840,502. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $14.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.73 and a 200 day moving average of $11.74. The stock has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 191.88, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.21.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 800.11%.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

