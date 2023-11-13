Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $41.96

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.96 and last traded at $41.79, with a volume of 15679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KOP shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Koppers in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Koppers in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Koppers in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Koppers Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.87. The firm has a market cap of $858.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $550.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.75 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 4.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Koppers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Koppers’s payout ratio is 5.70%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO M Leroy Ball sold 2,000 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total transaction of $77,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 298,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,535,361.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Koppers news, SVP Leslie S. Hyde sold 10,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.48, for a total value of $423,096.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,625.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO M Leroy Ball sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total transaction of $77,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 298,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,535,361.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,803 shares of company stock valued at $594,317. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Koppers

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOP. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Koppers during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Koppers by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Koppers in the third quarter valued at $1,898,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Koppers in the third quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Koppers by 9.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,931 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).The RUPS segment procures and treats crossties, switch ties, and various types of lumber used for railroad bridges and crossings.

