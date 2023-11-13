Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Shares Gap Up to $6.42

Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.42, but opened at $6.69. Korea Electric Power shares last traded at $6.72, with a volume of 16,048 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Korea Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Korea Electric Power alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KEP

Korea Electric Power Stock Up 7.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.97.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The utilities provider reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.70 billion for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative net margin of 25.16% and a negative return on equity of 50.81%.

Institutional Trading of Korea Electric Power

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KEP. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,726,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,480,000 after buying an additional 734,739 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 11.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,585,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,781,000 after buying an additional 166,369 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 7.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,063,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,383,000 after acquiring an additional 75,127 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Korea Electric Power by 3.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 904,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,420,000 after acquiring an additional 34,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 894,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,330,000 after acquiring an additional 14,363 shares during the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Korea Electric Power

(Get Free Report)

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Korea Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korea Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.