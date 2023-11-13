L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Holdings Decreased by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank decreased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 50,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,821,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 10.9% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 284.0% in the second quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 38,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,518,000 after purchasing an additional 28,400 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 5.7% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 876.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 195,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,304,000 after purchasing an additional 175,627 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on LHX. Citigroup began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $255.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $198.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.75.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, President Edward J. Zoiss sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $2,725,200.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 31,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,885.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of LHX opened at $182.17 on Monday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.25 and a 1 year high of $232.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.70. The stock has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.67.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 58.61%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Further Reading

