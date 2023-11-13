Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) Plans $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.

Lakeland Industries Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of LAKE stock opened at $14.61 on Monday. Lakeland Industries has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $16.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.99 and a 200-day moving average of $14.01.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $33.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.80 million. Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 4.50%. Research analysts expect that Lakeland Industries will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lakeland Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lakeland Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 511.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,620 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Lakeland Industries by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,874 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Lakeland Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. 73.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lakeland Industries Company Profile

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks.

Further Reading

