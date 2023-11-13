Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Gap Up to $36.96

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $36.96, but opened at $38.06. Li Auto shares last traded at $38.23, with a volume of 672,692 shares.

LI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Li Auto from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Li Auto from $208.80 to $250.30 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Li Auto from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.42.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.32. The company has a market capitalization of $41.70 billion, a PE ratio of 46.60 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LI. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 137.9% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 325,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,226,000 after purchasing an additional 188,828 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Li Auto by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Li Auto by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,485 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Li Auto in the 1st quarter worth approximately $966,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Li Auto by 29.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 86,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE and Li L series smart electric vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

