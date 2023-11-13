Lido Advisors LLC Acquires 17,143 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 155.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 17,143 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $8,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 90,916.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 24,671,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,389,720,000 after acquiring an additional 24,643,946 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,595,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,191,940,000 after purchasing an additional 104,973 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,654,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,911,211,000 after purchasing an additional 239,381 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,414,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,668,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,729 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $962,356,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.00.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of APD stock opened at $265.46 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $285.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.44. The company has a market cap of $58.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.86. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.63 and a fifty-two week high of $328.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.04. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Air Products and Chemicals

In other news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $252.34 per share, with a total value of $2,523,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 659,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,461,884.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Articles

